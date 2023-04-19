By Andrew Mwanguhya & Denis Bbosa
Express recovered from their shock weekend Uganda Cup exit to Adjumani Town Council by dispatching strugglers Busoga United 3-0 for the Red Eagles third win in four league matches at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.
Denis Otim, Joseph Akandwanaho and Enoch Ssebaggala scored to lift Express three places up to seventh on 28 points after 21 games.
The result left Busoga staring over their shoulders on a day Blacks Power, who occupy the second and final relegation place, beat Maroons 1-0. At 22 points, Busoga are just three clear of Blacks Power.
Kaddu Badru in charge
In Jinja on Wednesday, Morley Byekwaso's former assistant Kaddu Badru Mukasa will take charge of KCCA's StarTimes Uganda Premier League match against URA following the former's resignation last Sunday.