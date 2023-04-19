Express recovered from their shock weekend Uganda Cup exit to Adjumani Town Council by dispatching strugglers Busoga United 3-0 for the Red Eagles third win in four league matches at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Denis Otim, Joseph Akandwanaho and Enoch Ssebaggala scored to lift Express three places up to seventh on 28 points after 21 games.

The result left Busoga staring over their shoulders on a day Blacks Power, who occupy the second and final relegation place, beat Maroons 1-0. At 22 points, Busoga are just three clear of Blacks Power.

Kaddu Badru in charge