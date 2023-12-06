By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

This StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign has the potential to be the most unpredictable in recent memory for a multitude of reasons.

Every team has issues and just when everyone predicted leaders Bul to steamroll over Express and scamper away, they hit a brick wall on Tuesday in the temper-laden 1-all draw with the hosts at Wankulukuku.

After cursing the ‘gods of rain’ for making Wankulukuku turf soggy and unplayable, Abbey Kikomeko’s Bul sobered up to cruise into the lead courtesy of left-back Nicholas Mwere’s meticulous free-kick at the box edge on seven minutes. Read more