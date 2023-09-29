By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

Expect no mercy when NEC boss Hussein Mbalangu takes on SC Villa, a club he once coached and played for, on Friday at Wankulukuku Stadium.

The surprise StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders NEC have garnered six points after beating Mbarara City (1-0) and whitewashing hapless Busoga United 5-0 at Lugogo.

Now Mbalangu wants to lay down the marker against Dusan Stojanovic’s Jogoos that are yet to rake a win after the loss to Kitara at home and a 1-all draw with Maroons at Luzira that represents only one point. Read more