By Mike Sebalu

As various teams from across the world prepare to compete in the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup, here are some facts you should know;

Eight Stadiums have been put aside to be used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are all situated within a 35-mile radius of Doha, making this year’s tournament the most localized World Cup ever.

All the eight stadiums have been custom designed specifically for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be cooled using solar power.

The 8 stadiums have a total sitting capacity of between 40,000 and 80,000. Seven of these stadiums have either been built or are currently being built specially for the tournament.

This is the first time the FIFA World Cup is being held in the Arabian Penisula. Additionally, Qatar will be the first Muslim and Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup will be notably shorter, with the tournament being condensed into 28 days with the final planned on the 18th of December 2022.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will also be the last tournament to feature 32 teams. Starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there will be a total of 48 teams competing.