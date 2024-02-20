By Gystin Angarukiremu

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, is today expected to visit the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole to assess the progress of renovation works.

The stadium’s extensive renovation project being handled by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Engineering brigade had been scheduled for completion on August 1, 2023, but was later, pushed forward to November 30, following a request by the engineers.

The renovation project goes beyond the stadium itself, as the adjacent Namboole Stadium hotel is also being refurbished and elevated to meet international standards. The First Lady last visited the site in July 2023.

Last year, government announced that the stadium would host its first international match in March 2024.