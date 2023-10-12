By Andrew Mwanguhya | Monitor

A permanent Uganda Cranes coach remains a subject of ponder but for the next two international assignments, Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza will try to show a glimpse of what they can assemble.

The pair were last week put in interim charge of the national team as the process of getting Micho Sredojevic’s successor continues. For four days they have been trying out things here and there as they worked with a group of local based Cranes players at East High, off Kulambiro Ring Road in Kampala.

Much needed appraisal

And at the end of if, the provisional squad of 30 was trimmed down to 24 that travelled to Mali early Tuesday morning to face the hosts on Friday before proceeding to the UAE to take on Zambia next Tuesday.

The timing of the two friendlies and choice of opponents are just about what Uganda Cranes needed ahead of their first two Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying matches next month.