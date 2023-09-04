By AFP

From in-form wingers to a generational Georgian talent and a co-captain with just 11 caps to his name, AFP Sports looks at five players aged 23 or younger who could grab the headlines at the World Cup which starts in France on Friday:

Canan Moodie (South Africa)

The 20-year-old is a rare member of holders South Africa's squad who was not part of the side to lift the Webb Ellis trophy four years ago. The Bulls flyer made his first senior start at centre in August's record win over New Zealand, after only featuring on the wing. He will compete with the likes of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi for a spot in Jacques Nienaber's side and could cause a lot of damage to tired defences if introduced off the bench late in games.