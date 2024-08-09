By Reuters

Former African football president Issa Hayatou died on Thursday after a long illness one day before his 78th birthday, Cameroon television said.

The Cameroonian was the long serving president of the Confederation of African Football for 29 years from 1988 until his surprise ouster in 2017.

He also served as acting FIFA president from 2015-2016 after Sepp Blatter was suspended by world football’s governing body.

Hayatou, whose brother was prime minister of Cameroon, was a lifelong sports administrator. He was an International Olympic Committee member from 2001-2016, after which he became an honorary member.

In 2011 Hayatou was disciplined by the IOC over his role in an alleged bribery scandal at FIFA.