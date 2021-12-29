By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has called off the Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates citing travel challenges.

In a statement, FUFA says there is not enough time to arrange alternative flights for the contingent to fly to the UAE.

The Cranes team was due to fly out today for two international matches against Gabon and Mauritania on 30th December 2021 and 1st January 2022 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively.

The federation however says that they maintain plans of keeping the Cranes team busy ahead of preparations for the 2023 AFCON and CHAN qualifiers.