By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Federation of Uganda Football Association, FUFA Johnathan McKinstry, has confirmed the sacking of Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry.

In a statement released this afternoon, FUFA says it has reached an agreement with McKinstry, to bring to an end his 18 months at the helm of the Uganda Cranes.

Coach McKinstry departs Uganda having won 2 in every 3 games played, recording a 67% win rate from the 18 games he has overseen – including 12 wins, 3 draws and only 3 defeats.

McKinstry has also guided Uganda to victory in the CECAFA Challenge Cup 2019 where Uganda won all of the games contested, for only the second time in their history.

The federation has thanked McKinstry for the professionalism demonstrated during his employment with FUFA.

McKinstry who has been in charge of the National Team since September 2019 had signed a three-year contract that still has a running period of 17 months.

With his sacking it means, the federation is likely to pay him over shs 900m as compensation.