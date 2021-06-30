By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has declared Express Football Club champions of 2020/21 season.

This is after the government banned all sporting activities in the country due to the surging covid-19 cases.

Basing on article 18 of rules where a club can be declared champions if 75% of the matches have been played, Express FC have been announced as the winners of Uganda’s premier league.

Express has been leading with 58 points followed by URA with 57 points and vipers in third with 56 points.

Kyetume fc, MYDA and kitara fc have been relegated to FUFA big league.