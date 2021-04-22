By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has today held the Round of 16 draws for the Uganda Cup.

The first and return leg will be played between 1st -6th May on a home and away basis.

UPDF FC will host Uganda Premier League table leaders, Vipers at Bombo Military Barracks Play Grounds, while two big league sides Proline and Mbale Heroes will face off at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo.

Onduparaka will be at home with SC Villa in the Greenlight Stadium in Arua, Wakiso Giants will host Tooro United, while Police will face Bright Stars.

The big fixture at this round will see Express playing URA at Mutesa II Stadium Wankulukuku, while KCCA will travel to Luzira to play Maroons.

BUL FC will play the winner between Kitara and Kigezi home boys at Bugembe in Jinja.