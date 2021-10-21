By Ivan Ssenabulya

Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has launched the Airtel FUFA awards 2021 to appreciate outstanding players of the year in the game.

Speaking at the launch in Kololo-Kampala, the FUFA Executive Committee member Rogers Mulindwa, expressed concerns over the delayed opening of the Juniors League.

The league was halted following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but Mulindwa says it’s likely to affect upcoming Talent.

Nominees for the Female Player of the Year are; Daisy Nakaziro from (Lady Doves), Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens and Margret Kunihira from (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Five players have also been listed for the Male Player of the Year; Erick Kambale from Express, Shafik Kagimu (URA FC) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC) Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga also from (Vipers SC).