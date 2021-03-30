By Prossy Kisakye

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has punished both Busoga United and Kyetume for breach of Covid19 regulations.

The two clubs were found guilty of allowing fans into the stadiums on March 18 at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru when Busoga played Kitara while Kyetume faced MYDA.

Article 10 of the FUFA COVID-19 Regulations establishes that, “All matches shall be played without spectators,” and that “fans shall only be allowed with written permission from FUFA.”

Article 11 of the FUFA COVID-19 Regulations also emphasizes wearing face masks at all times while in the stadium which were not followed at all.

The statement from FUFA’s disciplinary committee, notes that the two teams will play their next games without any fans with Busoga United against Onduparaka on Wednesday as well as Kyetume FC against Police on Saturday indoor.