The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has today received 66,260 balls from FIFA as promised last week during the world governing body’s Football for Schools Program that was launched at FUFA Technical Centre Njeru, in Jinja City.

The consignment was received by FUFA Football Development Director Ali Mwebe, who says this.

Balls will be distributed to primary schools across the country.

The program is part of the FUFA Technical Master Plan aimed at giving every young boy and girl an opportunity to play football.

On top of giving out the balls, FIFA will also give the local Federation USD 50,000 as part of the program.

Speaking after receiving the first three containers, Ali Mwebe revealed that the balls will be kept safely in the federation’s warehouse before being distributed after approval of the executive committee.

“So far we have three containers and by the end of the day we expect to have five of them, we will keep them and wait for the executive committee to approve the distribution”, Ali Mwebe said.