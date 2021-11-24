By Lukeman Mutesasira

The organizing committee of the Airtel FUFA Awards has released a shortlist for the male player of the year category.

The list includes two Vipers FC players Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga plus Express FC striker Eric Kenzo Kambale.

Byaruhanga and Kayondo were part of the U20 national team that reached the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Kayondo was named in the best eleven teams.

They both took part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Uganda Cranes where Byaruhanga featured in all cranes matches and was also named the best midfielder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021.

Kambale scored 15goals for express FC which helped them win the Star Times Uganda Premier League after nine years and played a central role as express was winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

He also featured in the CAF champions’ league and scored one goal.

The Awards Gala will be held on 4th December 2021 at Speke Resort Munyonyo and the winners will walk away with brand new cars.