The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) second vice president, Mr Darius Mugoye is dead, the Federation announced on Tuesday morning.

In a statement dated November 7, 2023, the Federation revealed that Mogoye breathed his last at Mengo Hospital.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform the public, delegates, football family, and other stakeholders of the death of our 2nd FUFA Vice President Mr. Mugoye Darius that occurred this morning Tuesday 7th November 2023 at Mengo Hospital,” the statement reads.

FUFA spokesperson, Mr Ahmed Hussein says Mugoye has been down with an illness for less than two weeks at the mentioned hospital.

Mugoye has served under FUFA President Moses Magogo since 2013, and they started their new term after being elected by the FUFA delegates in Moroto this year.

The Federation is yet to announce burial arrangements.