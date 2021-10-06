By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has suspended the new SC Villa CEO Brenda Nambalirwa.

FUFA’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has asked Nambalirwa to submit a written statement by October 11th, for allegedly contravening FUFA, CAF, and FIFA footballs rules and regulations.

According to FUFA spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, Nambalirwa took football-related matters to courts of law before exhausting the internal association football legal processes.

He says the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has thus barred Nambalirwa from taking part in any football-related activities nationally until the conclusion of this matter.