By Lukeman Mutesasira

Uganda cranes team will resume training today at mtn omondi stadium lugogo at 3pm.

Uganda is preparing for the world cup qualifiers that kick off next month.

All the 30 summoned players have reported at the camp and the latest to join is Murushid Juuko the express defender.

Cranes coach Multin Micho has revealed that the players are determined and ready much as a lot remains to be done.

FUFA plans to hold a couple of international friendly matches for the Uganda Cranes, all in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group E match against Kenya in Nairobi.

Uganda will play Kenya on 2nd September 2021 and will host Mali on 6th September 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Rwanda is the other country in group E.