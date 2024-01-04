By Makhtum Muziransa

Agnes Nabukenya struck twice to give Kawempe Muslim a 2-0 win over Kampala Queens (KO) at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Wednesday.

The loss is KO’s first of the season in five games but it compounded all their problems against a dominant Kawempe and leaves both teams on 10 points with the latter having a match in hand.

Newly appointed KO coach Charles Ayiekoh fielded a side devoid of creativity in the centre with Damali Matama, Shakira Mutibwa and Zainah Namuleme – all currently famed for ball winning abilities starting. Shamirah Nalugya and Hasifah Nassuna are out injured.