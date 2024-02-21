By Gystin Angarukiremu

Excitement is building ahead of the 14th edition of the Corporate Masters Event that is coming to Uganda for the first time this weekend.

The event mainly attended by corporate leaders, diplomats, expatriates, and entrepreneurs promises to be a night of networking and fun for the high-net-worth individuals.

Lake Victoria Serena, known for its beautiful surroundings and views, will be the host for this year’s event.

“This is the first of many to come and a step towards achieving our strategic objective of spreading our wings to Africa and beyond.”

Michael Ng’ang’a, MD Corporate Masters.

According to organizers, participants will enjoy a mix of business and pleasure, with the peaceful setting providing a great backdrop for conversations and networking.

Top managers from various industries, diplomats, expatriates, and local entrepreneurs are expected to join the event that will also have discussions ranging from global business trends to local opportunities, creating a platform for collaboration and sharing ideas.