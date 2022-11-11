By Mike Sebalu

Government has paid subscription for the World Cup tournament that will be streamed live on the national broadcaster, UBC.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar and will end on December 18, 2022.

Addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the national broadcaster has secured the rights to air the live matches.

Baryomunsi says the free-to-air rights are exclusive to UBC and Star TV as well as all the 11 radio stations under UBC.