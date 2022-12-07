The Ministry of Education and Sports has introduced the Physical Activity and Sports Bill, 2022. The Bill was last evening presented by the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang before parliament.

It provides for the existence of the National Council of Sports, membership of the council, its finances, organization of sports at national and international levels and establishes the National Recognition and Reward Scheme.

It also outlines the eligibility for registration as a sports federation and its memberships.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has referred the Bill to the Committee on Education and Sports for scrutiny, tasking the committee to harmonize provisions in the Bill with the one presented by Moses Magogo, the MP for Budiope East, a year ago.

Last week, Magogo was granted leave to introduce a Private Member’s Bill entitled, the National Sports Bill.

The object of that Bill is to regulate the operation and administration of national sports associations, federations, and community sports clubs.