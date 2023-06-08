By AFP

Erling Haaland has been backed to dominate the Champions League for years to come as the record-breaking Manchester City striker aims to fire his side to treble glory in Saturday’s final against Inter Milan.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season, scoring 52 goals in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old fuelled City’s successful bid to overhaul Arsenal in the title race before Pep Guardiola’s side completed the second leg of the treble with their FA Cup final victory against Manchester United last Saturday. Read more