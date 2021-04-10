By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Hassan Wasswa, the hard-working defender-cum-midfield player, called time on his international career on Friday, a decision he says was painful to make but one he never regrets.

The 33-year-old last played for the national team in a friendly against Ethiopia in 2019, which was also Johnny McKinstry’s first match in charge as Cranes coach.

He was an unused substitute in the Afcon qualifier against Malawi in November of the aforementioned year.

