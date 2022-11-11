By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda national U-20 team will today take on South Sudan in the CECAFA Zonal tournament finals at Al Hilal Stadium in Sudan at 8 pm.

However, there was tension in the Hippos camp as players spent hours waiting for COVID PCR tests to confirm who will play.

Recent tests taken in the semi-finals left four Ugandan players including Abas Kyeyune, Simon Ssemayange, Ibrahim Kasinde, and Haruna Lukwago ruled out due to COVID-19.

Uganda is the tournament’s defending champions, however, interim head coach, Jackson Mayanja was slightly worried about South Sudan’s team which has over 7 good players who grew and still stay in Uganda. The players are currently playing for local clubs in the Ugandan league.