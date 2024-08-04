By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Uganda’s success stories are never easy. On September 2,1972, John Akii-Bua ran a world record 4782 seconds in the difficult inner lane during the 400m hurdles final en route to bagging Uganda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. Uganda’s victories do not come easy. The sweet chapters are painful to write and so is Joshua Cheptegei’s.

On Friday night, August 2, he etched his name further in the history books as the country's greatest of all time after he superseded a bulk of barriers to clinch the men's 10,000-metre gold medal inside the Stade de France at the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was a special night as Uganda pocketed its 12th medal in Olympics history.