Portuguese international footballer Joao Felix completed a loan move to Premier League side Chelsea FC from Spanish La Liga side Atlético Madrid as recently as January 11th, 2023.

The question being asked here is, where will Joao Felix fit into the Chelsea team? He is a right-footed forward/winger/attacking midfielder who could play almost anywhere. Find out more right here.

Who is Joao Felix?

Joao Felix is a 23-year-old men’s professional footballer who was born in November 1999 in Viseu, Portugal. He currently plays for Premier League side Chelsea. He prefers his right foot and can play as an attacking midfielder, winger, and forward. His youth career began in 2007 when he started playing for Os Pestinhas. He then played for Porto youth from 2008-2015, with a brief loan spell at Padroense in 2014 before finishing his youth career at Benfica from 2015-2018.

He continued his senior career at Benfica, playing for the B team from 2016-2018, scoring 7 goals in 30 appearances. He played 26 games for the Benfica first team from 2018-2019, where he scored 15 goals. Felix then signed for Atlético Madrid on July 3rd, 2019, for a whopping transfer fee of €126 million (£113 million). This cool price tag became the fourth-highest sum ever paid in football history.

Where will Felix fit in at Chelsea?

Everyone from the manager to the milkman who delivers to the Chelsea football ground will have an opinion on where they think new loanee signing Joao Felix should play, but at the end of the day, it’s down to Chelsea manager Graham Potter to fit him into the best possible position. It may take a few games of moving him around to find out where he is best suited.

If you live in Africa and would like to place a wager on any upcoming Chelsea matches or on any other upcoming Premier League matches, one of the best sites you can turn to is 10bet Africa. If you’re looking for the latest sports betting online – Tanzania bonuses, don’t forget that you can claim a 50% match bonus worth up to TZS50,000 on your first, second, and third real money deposits. In other words, you can claim up to TZS150,000 in FREE MONEY if you sign up here today.

Felix is a talented player. He’s intelligent, and he’s extremely skillful. He also has a fair bit of pace when he gets going. He can help break up play when Chelsea are on the defensive, which is exactly what Chelsea needs right now.

Felix also has incredible creativity, which Chelsea seems to be lacking right now, so he may be given more freedom and could be left to roam around until he finds a suitable position that will benefit the team. Potter will no doubt want to try out several systems.

Felix has the character and the confidence to make a difference, but this could take several weeks before we notice any real changes in the side. Can Felix be enough to improve Chelsea’s fortunes? They are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after a poor run of performances. Surely things can’t get any worse?

What happened in Felix’s first game as a Chelsea player?

Things couldn’t have been worse for Felix in his first game in a Chelsea shirt. The blues travelled away to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on Thursday, January 12th, 2022, and they ended up losing 2-1 away. Not only did he lose his first Chelsea game, but he also got off to a disastrous start by receiving a red card in the 58th minute.

The number 11 went in for a two-footed sliding tackle and took out Fulham number 2 defender Kenny Tete. Within seconds of the challenge, referee David Coote immediately got his card out and sent Felix off the pitch. It’s not a good start, and it will be a big wake-up call for both Felix and Chelsea.

Recent results and upcoming fixtures

Before losing 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League, they lost 4-0 away to Manchester in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8th. They also lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on January 5th. On Sunday, January 15th, Chelsea are at home to Crystal Palace. They travel to Anfield on January 21st to play Liverpool away, and then on February 3rd, they face Fulham at home.

Chelsea’s next Champions League game in the round of 16 is away to Borussia Dortmund on February 15th, and when they next play the Bundesliga side on March 7th, Chelsea are at home.