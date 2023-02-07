By URN
The former Uganda Cranes Captain Ibrahim Sekagya has taken over as the head coach of New York Red Bulls II for their inaugural season in MLS Next Pro. The club management announced the development via its official website on Monday.
However, the club failed short of disclosing the duration of Sekagya’s coaching role. New York Red Bulls II is an American professional soccer team based in Montclair, New Jersey that plays in the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of the American Soccer Pyramid.
It serves as the reserve team for the New York Red Bulls. Sekagya becomes the third Head Coach in Red Bulls II history after spending eight seasons as an Assistant Coach. He takes over after serving for half a year as the interim coach since July 2022 following the exit of former Head Coach, Gary Lewis.
He guided the team for the final 17 matches of the season. “Ibrahim Sekagya has played a crucial role in the development of Red Bulls II in addition to his success as a player with the main club. We know he will continue his hard work and dedication to improve in every facet of the club.” the club’s sporting Director Denis Hamlett told the media after announcing the deal. Read more