By URN The former Uganda Cranes Captain Ibrahim Sekagya has taken over as the head coach of New York Red Bulls II for their inaugural season in MLS Next Pro. The club management announced the development via its official website on Monday.

However, the club failed short of disclosing the duration of Sekagya’s coaching role. New York Red Bulls II is an American professional soccer team based in Montclair, New Jersey that plays in the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of the American Soccer Pyramid.

It serves as the reserve team for the New York Red Bulls. Sekagya becomes the third Head Coach in Red Bulls II history after spending eight seasons as an Assistant Coach. He takes over after serving for half a year as the interim coach since July 2022 following the exit of former Head Coach, Gary Lewis.