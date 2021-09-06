By Lukeman Mutesasira

National football team head coach Multin Sredejovich Micho says he expects positive results from this afternoon’s World Cup Qualifier against Mali.

The Uganda Cranes held their last training session yesterday at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Mali in their second game of the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Mali’s national team arrived in the country yesterday with a 54-man delegation.

Addressing journalists earlier, Micho said they had analyzed their first game against Kenya and tried to rectify the challenges ahead of today’s game.

Meanwhile, Rwanda and Kenya who are in the same group with the Cranes played to a 1-all draw in Rwanda’s capital Kigali in their second group stage game.