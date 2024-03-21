By Denis Bbosa | Monitopr

Abbey Kikomeko’s second-placed Bul have come so close to winning this season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League title that few could envisage their sudden freefall.

Bullishly, the Oil-makers led the table for much of the first round and even registered statement wins over challengers KCCA, SC Villa and Vipers before hell broke loose at the start of this year.

Out of the last eight league matches, Bul have won only once -against lukewarm Soltilo Bright Stars – which has enabled Kitara to pip them to the summit while NEC, SC Villa and Vipers are also bent on dislodging them further. Read more