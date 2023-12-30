By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

Express coach Alex Isabirye will finally get the long-awaited rendezvous with former paymasters Vipers this afternoon after their July bitter split.

You guessed right,Isabirye finds Vipers in circumstances that few could have predicted at this stage; without his successor Leonard Neiva who was shown the exit last week after an unconvincing 12-game stay.

The bitter pill to swallow for the second-placed Venoms is that they face a desperate coach who has a lot to prove after they fired him following a league and cup success last season. Read more