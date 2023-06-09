Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale and Vipers coach Alex Isabirye have been named the Pilsner Uganda Premier League best player and coach respectively for the month of May. They received one million shillings each at an award ceremony held at Lugogo last evening.

Isabirye beat off competition from URA’s Sam Timbe and Livingston Mbabazi of Arua Hill.

During the month of May, he guided Vipers FC to the Uganda Premier League after winning four of the last seven matches.

On the other hand, Tamale beat Busoga United’s Basham Mugwa and KCCA forward Rogers Mato after keeping four clean sheets in five games during the month of May.

At the same event Bernard Bainamani, the Uganda Premier League CEO announced that the Uganda Premier League awards to be held on June 28 will see players and coaches awarded in 13 categories.