

Jacob Kiplimo wins the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, while Joshua Cheptegei comes in 4th.

Kiplimo won a gold medal in a new championships record of 58:49. Kandie won silver for Kenya in 58:54 while Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn took bronze in 59:08.

Many Ugandans, including the President have come out to congratulate Kiplimo for raising Uganda’s flag so high.

”Congratulations to you Jacob Kiplimo on winning Gold for Uganda at the World Half Marathon championship. I also congratulate @joshuacheptege1 and the rest of the team; the Ugandan Flag has been raised so high,” President Museveni tweeted.

Uganda’s Jacob Cheptegei came fourth in the race.