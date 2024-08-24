By Denis Bbosa

Facing an uphill battle that could see their Caf champions League dreams dashed prematurely, StarTimes Uganda Premier League reigning champions SC Villa find themselves in a perilous situation where goals are the only currency of survival. As the old football adage goes, It is not over until the final whistle, but this time, the odds are stacked against them as they take on Ethiopian giants CBE at Abebe Bikila Stadium (Addis Ababa) on Saturday.

With the weight of expectation heavy on their shoulders, Morley Byekwaso’s charges must pull off a rare away victory—a feat that has long eluded not just them, but clubs from Uganda and the national team. Read more