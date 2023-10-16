The FUFA women’s Super League continued yesterday with big teams registering hard-fought wins on match day one.

Defending champions Kampala Queens secured a dramatic win against Uganda Martyrs after Catherine Nagadya who came off the bench and scored for them in added minutes.

Latifah Nakasi had put the visitors in the lead in the first half before Shamirah Nalugya equalized through a controversial penalty.

Record champions Kawempe Muslim secured a 3-2 victory against Rines at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Phiona Nabulime, Hadijah Babirye, and Agnes Nabukenya were all on target for the visitors, while Catherine Wujja and Yaseem Nalukwago scored for Rines.

In other games, Makerere University secured a 1-0 victory against Vipers’ women’s club Wakiso Hills, while She Maroons thrashed Asubo Gafford Ladies 5-0 in the first game of the day.