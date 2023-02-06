Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester City that severely damaged the champions’ bid to retain the Premier League title.

Kane’s historic first-half strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took him past Jimmy Greaves into sole possession of the hallowed record.

Greaves had held the milestone since 1970 before Kane moved level with him in his previous appearance against Fulham on January 23.

Kane’s landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

It has been an unforgettable period for Kane, who drew level with Rooney as England’s joint record scorer on 53 goals when he netted against France at the World Cup in December.

Passing Greaves had become increasingly inevitable for the prolific Kane, although ironically City could have ended his record chase if they had been successful in their attempt to sign him in 2021.