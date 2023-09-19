By Makhtum Muziransa

Denmark-based goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi is in line to make her mark as the women’s national team goalkeeper on Wednesday.

Karungi is a seasoned national team campaigner but has played second or even third fiddle behind captain Ruth Aturo and at times Daisy Nakaziro for a while.

However, the former is nursing a shoulder injury since the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers last month. And she apparently worsens it with every dive.

Nakaziro is good competition and has all reasons to believe she should be Aturo's deputy. She was the custodian when Crested Cranes won the Cecafa Championship last year and kept a clean sheet in the second leg of the Olympic Qualifier against Rwanda in June. Uganda was flirting with elimination after a 3-3 draw in the first leg with Aturo in goal but won the second leg 1-0.