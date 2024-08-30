By Makhtum Muziransa

Kawempe Muslim earned a sweet 2-0 revenge over Tanzania’s Simba Queens to finish third in the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers that ended on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Coach Ayub Khalifa retained trust in 18 year old goalkeeper Josephine Nambuya despite mistakes in the semis. But with Hadijah Babirye out, Sharifah Nakimera,19, played central defence with Ritah Mushimire.

Sixteen year old Dorcus Kisakye was given another run in midfield after convincing in the first half of their 3-0 loss to Simba in the group stages and she ensured captain Phionah Nabulime was not missed.