Uganda Cranes beat Congo Brazzaville 2-0 at Namboole stadium on Monday evening in their second game of the 2025 Morocco AFCON qualifiers.

Defender Aziz Kayondo and substitute Jude Ssemugabi scored in either half giving Uganda a remarkable victory.

Head coach Paul Joseph Put was pleased with the performance of his boys despite a good display by the visitors.

He acknowledged the fact that the team had limited time to prepare for the fixture having played South Africa on Friday night and traveled back on Saturday with just a day to prepare.

The Cranes top group K with four points from two matches followed by Congo Brazzaville with three points while South Africa have one point and South Sudan have not registered a point.

South Sudan and South Africa face-off today for their second game in the group.

The top two teams will qualify for Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.