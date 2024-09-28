By Elvis Senono

KCCA delivered an early message of intent with a controlled performance as they defeated Kitara 2-0 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in the Startimes Uganda Premier League on Friday.

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru had stocked the flames in the lead up to the encounter after describing Kitara as an on-form team that is not as big as is being portrayed in the media.

But in the end he not only won the war of words but his side also claimed a comfortable victory against an out-of-sorts Kitara side who were banking on last season's emergence as a new force in domestic football after claiming their first major piece of silverware in winning the Uganda CUP.