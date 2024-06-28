KCCA FC has signed forward Emmanuel Anyama from Big League side Kaaro Karungi.

Anyama has signed a four-year employment contract that runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.

He scored 12 goals last season for Kaaro Karungi and was the third top scorer in the Big League.

After signing for the Kasasiro Boys, the striker expressed his joy of joining the club that has a great tradition and promised to contribute to good performance next season.

KCCA FC are also in talks with their striker Muhammad Shaban to renew his contract despite interests for the player from various clubs outside Uganda.