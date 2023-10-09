By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

The Kenyan cabinet has approved plans to host the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in 2024. The decision was agreed upon on Monday, October 9, 2023, with the government hoping to use the Chan to prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“In addition to Afcon 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African nations championship (Chan) in September, 2024; the Cecafa under-18 championship in November, 2023; and the Afcon under -15 (pan African schools’ football) cecafa region championship in December, 2023,” a statement released by the Kenya presidency states. Read more