By David Ajuna
Kitara FC Thursday clinched their first ever FUFA Big League title after dismantling Kaaro Karungi through a penalty on the final match day 30 of Uganda’s second-highest football division.
On-form midfielder, Paul Mucureezi converted for the Royals as they oiled their glorious return to top-flight status as winners of the debut season of a redesigned promotion format to the top tier.
Victory against the Western Bulls means the oil-rich Hoima City match into the Uganda Premier League with an unbeaten home run, winning 13 and drawing 2 at Kigaya Grounds.
Further, on Thursday, Kaaro Karungi drowned in a red sea of electrifying chants by over 7,000 week-long partying fans at Kigaaya Grounds, arguably the biggest attendance for the team through the season.
Big League runner’s up Mbarara City FC subjected relegated Northern Gateway to a 3-0 defeat as they put their point tally at 60, one below the log leaders. Read more