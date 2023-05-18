By David Ajuna

Kitara FC Thursday clinched their first ever FUFA Big League title after dismantling Kaaro Karungi through a penalty on the final match day 30 of Uganda’s second-highest football division.

On-form midfielder, Paul Mucureezi converted for the Royals as they oiled their glorious return to top-flight status as winners of the debut season of a redesigned promotion format to the top tier.

Victory against the Western Bulls means the oil-rich Hoima City match into the Uganda Premier League with an unbeaten home run, winning 13 and drawing 2 at Kigaya Grounds.

Further, on Thursday, Kaaro Karungi drowned in a red sea of electrifying chants by over 7,000 week-long partying fans at Kigaaya Grounds, arguably the biggest attendance for the team through the season.