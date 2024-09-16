By Denis Bbosa & Fred Mwambu

For a team that endured a torrid start to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League last season, opening up with a hard-fought 1-0 win over URA on Friday at Lugogo was a justifiable jubilation for KCCA.

Playing with caution and tenacity Abdallah Mubiru’s KCCA were a more improved and spirited outfit from the timid and clueless club under Portuguese Sergio Traguil.

Midfielder Ivan Mayanja’s low drive shot after being set up by striker Derrick Nsibambi in the 41th minute calmed the nerves of the Lugogo faithful who watched on anxiously as a new-look URA resiliently laid siege. Read more