By Gystin Angarukiremu

Kitara FC moved top of the table in the Uganda Premier League after overcoming Wakiso Giants FC at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Denis Omedi scored the lone goal of the game and his 10th this season to guide the royals to maximum points and thus ascend to the summit.

Kitara now lead the table on 39 points, one above BUL FC who have a game in hand. Wakiso Giants FC on the other hand stay in 12th place on 20 points.

Still in the Uganda Premier League, Express FC inflicted more misery on relegation-threatened UPDF FC as goals from Joshua Musoke, Kevin Ssekimbegga, and Isaac Wagoina secured the victory for the red eagles, while debutant youngster Abasi Luutu Junior scored UPDF’s consolation goal.

With this win, Express climbed to 7th position with 29 points, while UPDF remained bottom of the table with 11 points.