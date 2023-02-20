By AFP

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to turn their recent improvement into a season-saving revival as the Reds eye Champions League revenge against Real Madrid.

Klopp’s side are showing signs of finally emerging from a dismal spell that threatened to ruin their entire campaign.

Liverpool have reeled off successive victories over Everton and Newcastle to give them renewed hope of snatching a top four finish in the Premier League.

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Newcastle moved Liverpool to within six points of the fourth placed Magpies with a game in hand.

While it is too early to say Klopp has found remedies for everything that has ailed Liverpool throughout a traumatic season, they welcome Real to Anfield for Tuesday’s last 16 first leg with morale no longer at rock bottom.

Klopp will take that as a foundation from which to kick-start Liverpool’s bid to win the Champions League for a second time under the German.