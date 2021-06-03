By Lukeman Mutesasira

The National Council of Sports Assistant General Secretary David Katende Ssemakula has today flagged off the Uganda Lady Cricket Cranes that will be taking part in the Kwibuka women’s International T20 tournament in Rwanda.

This will be the seventh edition of this tournament and six teams will take part including hosts Rwanda, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria and Namibia.

Lady Cricket Cranes depart will be subjected to a one day quarantine in the Rwandan capital Kigali, before playing their first game on June 6th.

Last year the tournament was not played due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Lady Cricket Cranes have taken part in every edition of the Kwibuka tournament since its inception in 2014.