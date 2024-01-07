By AFP

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as two late goals secured a gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick into his own net with 10 minutes left and Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash-and-grab raid in stoppage time.

Liverpool’s first FA Cup win over Arsenal since the 2001 final was a significant moment as the Premier League leaders inflicted a psychological blow on one of their main title rivals.

Arsenal have now won only once in their last six games in all competitions, an unexpected stumble that leaves them out of the FA Cup and League Cup and five points behind Liverpool in the title race.

No wonder Klopp celebrated with such gusto at the final whistle, pumping his fists in acknowledgement of a victory that could springboard Liverpool’s bid to win four trophies.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League in December, face Fulham in the League Cup semi-final first leg in midweek and are also through to the Europa League last 16.