By AFP

Darwin Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner as injury-hit Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham came from behind late on to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool’s resources have been stretched to the limit by injuries in recent weeks as they attempt to win a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

The Reds were again without a host of star names including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

But there was some light at the end of the tunnel with Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai making their returns as second-half substitutes.

The Uruguayan made the telling impact with virtually the last touch of the game, rising to flick home Alexis Mac Allister’s cross and secure Liverpool’s first win at the City Ground since 1984.

“In the last second the guy who looks like a former Liverpool player thought I’ll score a goal and decide the game,” said Klopp.

“The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch. I saw it only live but I’ll never forget it. He was calm. He chips the ball there. Super assist and super-important goal.”

Victory pulls Klopp’s men four points clear of Manchester City, who face Manchester United on Sunday, and five ahead of Arsenal, who travel to Sheffield United on Monday.

Defeat leaves Forest still four points above the relegation zone and with the threat of a points deduction for breaches of financial rules still hanging over the club.